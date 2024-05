An array of election posters from various political parties are displayed on poles in Pretoria, South Africa. Photo / AP

South Africa’s election will determine how weary the country has become of the ruling African National Congress party, which has been in power since the end of the apartheid system of white minority rule 30 years ago.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC are struggling to keep their parliamentary majority and opinion polls predict the party will likely receive less than 50 per cent of the national vote for the first time in the May 29 election.

That doesn’t mean that the beleaguered ANC will be out of power in Africa’s most advanced economy.