Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Six children wounded in Portugal as 12-year-old stabs classmates

Other
Quick Read
Power under pressure, exploding pagers in Lebanon plus jury to begin deliberations in Phillip Polkinghorne trial.

A 12-year-old boy stabbed six classmates at a Portuguese school north of Lisbon, injuring six children, one of them seriously, rescue services said.

One 12-year-old girl was seriously wounded on Tuesday after being stabbed in the chest and in the head, local media reported. The other victims were 12 to 14.

The attack was in Azambuja, 50 kilometres north of the Portuguese capital.

The alleged attacker has been detained and police have begun questioning him to determine the motive and details of the attack, police said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Prime Minister Luis Montenegro condemned the attack, which he called an “isolated act” and which was also condemned by the president and the education ministry.

“This incident should give rise to reflection... for all those who act in public spaces,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

- AFP

Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World