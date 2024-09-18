Power under pressure, exploding pagers in Lebanon plus jury to begin deliberations in Phillip Polkinghorne trial.

A 12-year-old boy stabbed six classmates at a Portuguese school north of Lisbon, injuring six children, one of them seriously, rescue services said.

One 12-year-old girl was seriously wounded on Tuesday after being stabbed in the chest and in the head, local media reported. The other victims were 12 to 14.

The attack was in Azambuja, 50 kilometres north of the Portuguese capital.

The alleged attacker has been detained and police have begun questioning him to determine the motive and details of the attack, police said.