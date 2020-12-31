Sinkhole swallows houses, 21 people missing as landslide hits Norway village

This aerial picture provided by the Norwegian Rescue Service shows the damage after a landslide hit the village of Ask, near Norway's capital. Photo / NTB via AP

A landslide has smashed into a residential area near the Norwegian capital, injuring at least 10 people, leaving 21 unaccounted for and destroying several homes.

Some 700 people have been evacuated amid fears of further landslides.

Norwegian police were alerted at 4am Wednesday (local time) to the slide in the village of Ask, in the municipality of Gjerdrum, some 20km northeast of Oslo.

The landslide cut across a road through Ask, leaving a deep ravine. Photo / AP

The landslide cut across a road through Ask, leaving a deep ravine that cars could not pass. Video footage showed dramatic scenes including one house falling into the ravine. Photos showed at least eight homes destroyed.

A house teeters on the edge of the ravine. Photo / AP

Police spokesman Roger Pettersen told Norwegian media there were no reports of missing people, but officials could not rule out the possibility of people in collapsed buildings. He said some 21 people registered to live in the area are unaccounted for.

"The 21 people may have evacuated themselves but may also still be in the landslide area," Pettersen told news agency NTB.

Rescue personnel arrive at the scene. Ten people are injured and 21 are missing after the landslide. Photo / AP

One of the injured was seriously hurt, while nine had lighter injuries. Weather at the time was reported to be challenging, with snow and full winter conditions.

Ask is home to some 5000 people.

A massive #landslide has hit the Norwegian municipality of #Gjerdrum sparking mass evacuation. It's believed heavy precipitation may have made the soil unstable. ❄️Heavy snow is expected to ease in the area this evening. #Norway pic.twitter.com/EZT6rFah3N — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) December 30, 2020

At least eight homes were destroyed in the landslide. Photo / AP

"It hurts to see how the forces of nature have ravaged Gjerdrum. My thoughts go to all those affected by the landslide. Now it is important that the emergency services get their job done," Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg tweeted.

In a separate statement, she called the disaster "probably one of the biggest landslides we have had, and with the biggest consequences".

Sinkholes are my worst nightmare and this massive one swallowed some houses last night in Gjerdrum.



Look at the size of it! It’s absurd. pic.twitter.com/mCjMUVsvCl — coxy ✨ (@coxy) December 30, 2020

The area where Ask is located is known for having a lot of so-called quick clay, which can change from solid to liquid form. There have been previous landslides reported there.