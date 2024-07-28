An undated photo of Ismael Zambada Garcia, or “El Mayo”. Photo / Procuraduria General de la Republica

Notorious Sinaloa Cartel co-founder Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada was “forcibly kidnapped” by a son of his former partner Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, who brought him to the United States where both men are detained, Zambada’s defence lawyer says.

Frank Perez, Zambada’s lawyer, said El Chapo’s son Joaquin Guzman Lopez and six men in military uniforms ambushed Zambada near Culiacan in Mexico’s Sinaloa state, forced him onto a plane and brought him to the United States against his will.

Zambada pleaded not guilty to drug charges in El Paso, Texas, federal court.

”Joaquin Guzman Lopez forcibly kidnapped my client,” Perez said in a statement. Perez said the incident caused some back and leg issues for Zambada, who was in a wheelchair during his initial court appearance in El Paso.

Asked about Perez’s assertion, Guzman Lopez’s defence lawyer Jeffrey Lichtman said: “I’ve got no comment other than to note that Mr Zambada is free to employ any defence he’d like against the charges he faces.