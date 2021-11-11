Shock new footage from Turpin family 'House of Horrors' as rescued kids prepare to speak out

Shocking footage from the Turpin family ‘House of Horrors’ has emerged as some of the tortured and abused children speak out about what their parents did to them. Video / ABC7

New, never-before-seen footage of the moment the Turpin children were rescued from their "House of Horrors" has been released, as two of the children prepare to speak out on the horrific conditions they were force to live in.

Bodycam footage shows the moment police entered the Perris, California, home in the US and confronted David and Louise Turpin in January 2018, before the children were finally freed from years of abuse.

As police walked in, they found two of the 13 children shackled to a bed.

Two of the siblings will speak in an exclusive 20/20 interview airing on November 19 in the US.

Jordan Turpin, who was then 17, escaped from the home via a window and called the police to let them know she and her siblings were living in filth, and were being abused.

The Turpins lived in squalid conditions. Photo / Supplied

"My whole body was shaking. I couldn't really dial 911 because … I think it was us coming close to death so many times," she told ABC reporter Diane Sawyer during an exclusive interview.

Jordan also said she feared her parents "would want to kill her" if they realised she had left the family home.

The Turpin children are preparing to speak out. Photo / ABC

Another Turpin sibling said the only way of describing the way they lived was "hell".

One of the girls, identified only as Jane Doe No 4, said her wicked parents had taken "her whole life away" but she was working on reclaiming it.

Police discovered chains on the Turpin children's beds. Photo / ABC

"They almost changed me but I realised what was happening and I immediately did what I could to not become like them," she said.

David and Louise Turpin abused and tormented their children for years.

They would leave out apple and pumpkin pie for them to see but would not let them eat it. They would buy them toys but then refuse to let them open them.

The children were only allowed to shower once a year.

The couple were sentenced to 25 years behind bars for the horrific abuse they inflicted on their children, after they pleaded guilty to abusing and imprisoning them.

In total, they pleaded guilty to 14 counts, including cruelty to an adult-dependent, child cruelty, torture, and false imprisonment.

According to lawyers, all the children are currently working on rebuilding their lives.