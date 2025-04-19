The world's third-fastest woman shows her ability at her son's sports day. Video / @realshellyannfp via Instagram

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce raced at her 7-year-old son’s sports day, winning the parents’ race.

Fraser-Pryce, a triple Olympic champion , is the third-fastest 100m runner in history.

She praised her son for winning his race and plans to return to the track.

Parents at a school in Jamaica had a memorable surprise this week when Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, one of the greatest sprinters of all time, lined up for a race at her 7-year-old’s sports day.

The 38-year-old triple Olympic champion, who is the third-fastest 100m runner in history, having run 10.60s in Lausanne in 2021, lined up in the parents’ race on the grass track at her son Zyon’s school.

Wearing trainers, leggings and a blue T-shirt with her name on the front, the Jamaican legend showed no mercy in promptly demolishing the field in front of cheering fellow parents. “They haven’t banned me yet so I’m at the line,” she later posted on social media.

Fraser-Pryce also praised her son for winning his race.