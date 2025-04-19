Advertisement
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, world’s third-fastest woman, destroys field at son’s sports day

By Jeremy Wilson
Daily Telegraph UK·
2 mins to read

The world's third-fastest woman shows her ability at her son's sports day. Video / @realshellyannfp via Instagram

Parents at a school in Jamaica had a memorable surprise this week when Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, one of the greatest sprinters of all time, lined up for a race at her 7-year-old’s sports day.

The 38-year-old triple Olympic champion, who is the third-fastest 100m runner in history, having run 10.60s in Lausanne in 2021, lined up in the parents’ race on the grass track at her son Zyon’s school.

Wearing trainers, leggings and a blue T-shirt with her name on the front, the Jamaican legend showed no mercy in promptly demolishing the field in front of cheering fellow parents. “They haven’t banned me yet so I’m at the line,” she later posted on social media.

Fraser-Pryce also praised her son for winning his race.

As well as the Olympic gold medals, Fraser-Pryce is a 10-time world champion and has been a source of huge inspiration to fellow athletes for the way that she combined being a parent with staying at the top of world sprinting after giving birth to Zyon in 2017. She famously also competed at her son’s sports day in 2023 after another parent had laid down the challenge.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce celebrates winning gold at the 2022 World Athletics Championships. Photo / PA / Martin Rickett
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce celebrates winning gold at the 2022 World Athletics Championships. Photo / PA / Martin Rickett

“Two weeks beforehand, she started sending me photos of her working out in the gym. And then she told me she was coming for me!” said Fraser-Pryce. “I was like: ‘You can’t be serious, girl!’ And when we got to sports day, she even started giving me the eyes, trying to psych me out.”

Fraser-Pryce also won that day by an enormous margin.

Fraser-Pryce’s 10.60s personal best makes her the third-fastest woman of all time behind Florence Griffith Joyner and Elaine Thompson-Herah. She announced last year’s Olympic Games in Paris would have been her last but she had to pull out after suffering an injury.

However, she recently announced she would be making a return to the track following a break and will be aiming to add to her medal haul at September’s World Championships.

