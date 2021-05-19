Sex offender attempts to abduct 11-year-old girl at empty bus stop

Sex offender attempts to abduct child. Video / Escambia County Sheriff's Office

An 11-year-old girl has fought off a knife-wielding would-be kidnapper at a bus stop on Tuesday before police arrested the man later that day.

The unidentified man from Florida was arrested eight hours after the bus stop incident was caught on camera, Escambia County Sheriffs said in a press conference.

In CCTV footage, the man is seen suddenly springing from a white van, carrying what police allege is a knife, in an attempt to grab the child.

At the time, the 11-year-old girl was playing with a "blue slime" toy in the grass.

Less than 10 seconds later, the man pounced, with the girl managing to fight him off after he attempted to tackle and grab her.

After escaping his grasp, the girl ran away before the man sprinted to his van and fled the scene.

An 11-year-old girl desperately fights off an unidentified sex offender trying to grab her, video shows. Photo / Supplied

"She fought and she fought and she fought until finally she was able to break free from her would-be captor," Sheriff Chip Simmons said.

Police deployed a number of colleagues and helpers with more than 50 deputies and sheriffs hunting the man.

He was caught less than 8 hours later.

The culprit had painted his van in an effort to disguise it following local media reports, but still had "blue slime" on his clothes from wrestling with the child, according to officials.

The 11-year-old girl was successfully able to break free from the sex offender's abduction. Photo / Supplied

The man has been charged with attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault with a knife and simple battery.

Police said his criminal record includes child sex abuse charges.

The man had approached his target two weeks ago and made her feel uncomfortable, the sheriff said.

"He will never be free to do this again," Simmons said. "Our concern was this wasn't his first try."

The brave girl escaped with some scratches and minor trauma, officials said.

"My message to her is that is my hero, she did not give up," Simmons said.

The sheriff had a staunch message for the suspect.

"You're not fooling anyone. We know who you are, you're an animal. We also know you're under arrest."