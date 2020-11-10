Secretary of State enters post-election fray as Republicans fight transition

The Trump Administration has thrown the presidential transition into tumult.

US President Donald Trump is blocking government officials from cooperating with President-elect Joe Biden's team and Attorney General William Barr authorised the Justice Department to probe unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, when asked about engaging with the Biden team on a transition, said with a smirk "there will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration" and stressed the need to count all votes.

Some Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, rallied behind Trump's efforts to fight the election results. Few in the GOP acknowledged Biden's victory or condemned Trump's other concerning move yesterday: his firing of Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

“There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration.” -- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, one week after Trump lost the election to President-Elect Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/G8JwYWZN1I — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 10, 2020

The developments cast doubt on whether the US would witness the same kind of smooth transition of power that has long anchored its democracy. The Electoral College is slated to formally confirm Biden's victory on December 14, and the Democrat will be sworn into office in late January.

Yesterday, Barr authorised US attorneys to probe "substantial" allegations of voter irregularities and election fraud, though no widespread instances of that type of trouble in the 2020 election exist.

In fact, election officials from both political parties have publicly stated that voting went well and international observers also confirmed that there were no serious irregularities.

China's leaders see President-elect Joe Biden as a more predictable, but not necessarily less formidable, U.S. leader.



Relations aren't likely to be chummy, but Beijing is hoping diplomacy between the two superpowers can be restored.https://t.co/kL8IwClaYJ — Axios (@axios) November 10, 2020

Biden campaign lawyer Bob Bauer said Barr's memorandum authorising investigations "will only fuel the 'specious, speculative, fanciful or far-fetched claims' he professes to guard against."

Biden pressed forward with plans to build out his administration, assembling a team of experts to face the surging pandemic.

But the federal agency that needs to greenlight the beginnings of the transition of power held off on taking that step. And the White House moved to crack down on those not deemed sufficiently loyal as Trump continued to refuse to concede the race.

Reporter: "Senator, have you congratulated Vice President Biden yet?"



Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI): *laughs* "No."



Reporter: "Why not?"



Johnson: "Nothing to congratulate him about." pic.twitter.com/Qz5qL3uQMk — The Recount (@therecount) November 10, 2020

Trump remained out of sight at the White House, with conversations ongoing about how the defeated president would spend the coming days and weeks as he challenged the people's verdict.

Trump is not expected to formally concede but is likely to grudgingly vacate the White House at the end of his term, according to several people around him.

Also being discussed: the possibility of more campaign-style rallies as he tries to keep his supporters fired up despite his defeat. It was possible they would feature his family and top supporters but not the President himself.

The ouster of Esper, the Pentagon chief, was expected by some aides to be the first of several firings by Trump, now freed from having to face voters again and angry at those in his Administration perceived to be insufficiently loyal. Others believed to be vulnerable: FBI Director Christopher Wray, CIA head Gina Haspel and infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci.

'Biden Should Refuse to Let Trump Define His Options: To Save the Iran Nuclear Deal, Think Bigger' https://t.co/THH8jmi0Qg via @ForeignAffairs — Shibley Telhami (@ShibleyTelhami) November 10, 2020

The President was given cover to keep fighting by McConnell, seen by many in the GOP as the one who may eventually need to nudge Trump to the exit.

"Our institutions are actually built for this," McConnell said as he opened the Senate on yesterday. "We have the system in place to consider concerns and President Trump is 100 per cent within his rights to look into allegations of irregularities and weigh his legal options."

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer countered that the Republicans' refusal to accept the election results was "extremely dangerous, extremely poisonous to our democracy."

"Joe Biden won the election fair and square," Schumer said.

“70% of Republicans think the election was rigged; 38% believe—right now—that the results will be overturned and that Donald Trump will be sworn in as president again...

Those voters want the autocratic attempt. They’re hoping for it.”

— @JVLasthttps://t.co/L5qIjsyxuO — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 10, 2020

A few other GOP senators sent tepid nods toward a transition. Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska offered congratulations to Biden, and Senator Susan Collins of Maine noted the Democrat's "apparent victory."

But many Republican lawmakers were reluctant to speak up about the election, seeing little political incentive to take a firm stance on Trump's transition from the White House.

Republicans on Capitol Hill have been hesitant to push Trump to concede to Biden, knowing it would anger their base of Trump's most devoted supporters. Most were also not overtly encouraging the President's unfounded claims of fraud, while allowing baseless questions about the election process to linger.

One interesting thing about the post-election period is just how much contempt Bush’s lawyers from 2000 have shown for the Trump campaign’s current effort. Remember Roberts, Kavanaugh and ACB are peers of those people. https://t.co/nRZ1dTliJB — Larry Smith (@LarryAdamSmith) November 10, 2020

Adding to the sense of uncertainty, the General Services Administration held off on formally beginning the transition, preventing Biden's teams from gaining access to federal agencies.

An agency spokesperson said that an "ascertainment" on the winner of the election had not yet been made. Citing what the agency did during the extended 2000 electoral recount, it signalled that it may not do so until Trump concedes or the Electoral College meets next month.

That Florida recount involved a margin of just 537 votes in the one state that would have determined which candidate reached 270 electoral votes.

Biden's leads across Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan, which pushed him over the threshold to win the White House, are far more substantial — and greater than Trump's leads in the same states in 2016.

A transition official said the Biden team believes it is time for the GSA administrator to ascertain that Biden is President-elect.

The official said legal action is "certainly a possibility" if that doesn't happen, though there are also other options being considered.

- AP