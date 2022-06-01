Former Aussie PM Scott Morrison leaves Kirribilli House on the morning after his defeat by Labor's Anthony Albanese. Photo / NCA NewsWire, Simon Bullard

Former Australian prime minister Scott Morrison is yet to move out of Kirribilli House despite being defeated at the federal election nearly two weeks ago.

Kirribilli House is now home to Anthony Albanese after he became Australia's 31st Prime Minister, but Morrison was spotted there as recently as last Sunday.

Morrison's spokesman told NCA NewsWire the ex-prime minister was still moving out of Kirribilli House, the Prime Minister's secondary official residence in Sydney.

It's understood Morrison is giving his home in Sydney's Sutherland Shire a lick of paint and a spruce-up before he will move back in with wife Jenny and his two daughters Lily and Abbey.

Morrison followed in the footsteps of his Liberal predecessors John Howard and Tony Abbott by making the heritage-listed Sydney Harbour mansion his family home during his time in office.

But now a backbencher, Morrison has no claim on the property.

"(He's) in the process of moving out," his spokesman said.

"There's two weeks you have to move out.

"That's protocol. So there's no delay."

Morrison had already moved out of The Lodge, the Prime Minister's primary official residence in Canberra.

Rumours of his refusal to budge created a storm on social media, with the hashtag #SquatMorrison emerging on Twitter.

Morrison's layover at the house is slowly approaching Howard's extended exit, after he famously took 16 days to even begin the process of moving out back in 2007.

A removals truck was seen at the Lodge last Thursday to help Morrison and his family move out.

Flood victim Nikki Durant, who used to clean the Morrisons' pool has been living at the family's home in Sydney's Sutherland Shire, after her Northern Rivers home was destroyed in the devastating NSW floods.

Morrison stood down as Liberal party leader following his historic defeat at the federal election.

He has confirmed that he will stay in Parliament as the member for the Sydney seat of Cook.