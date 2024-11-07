New research has revealed the make-up of the mysterious black balls that washed up on Sydney beaches last month.
Scientists from the University of New South Wales have analysed the sticky spheres, initially identified as ‘tar balls’, and discovered that they instead have a stomach-churning human origin.
Researchers found they had more in common with “fatbergs” and contained drugs, so-called forever chemicals ... and human faeces, ABC reports.
“They’re consistent with human-generated waste, the sort of thing that you would have in a sewer,” University of NSW chemistry professor Jon Beves said.
Scientists also found soap scum, cooking oil, fuel, and drugs such as THC and methamphetamine.