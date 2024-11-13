Sharif, Batool and Sara’s uncle Faisal Malik, 29, formerly of Hammond Rd, Woking, deny Sara’s murder and causing or allowing her death.

Cross-examining for Batool, Caroline Carberry KC had asked Sharif about a note he left beside the body of his daughter before leaving for Pakistan.

In it, he wrote “love you Sara” on the first page followed by the words: “Whoever see this note it’s me Urfan Sharif who killed my daughter by beating.”

Carberry asked if he did indeed kill his daughter by beating and Sharif replied: “Yes, she died because of me.”

The barrister said: “In the weeks before she died she suffered multiple fractures to her body, didn’t she, and it was you who inflicted those injuries?”

The defendant replied: “Yes.”

Sharif accepted causing the injuries, bar burn and bite marks and added: “I take responsibility. I take full responsibility.”

He admitted causing fractures to Sara by hitting her with a cricket bat or pole.

Asked if he broke Sara’s hyoid neck bone, he repeated: “I can take full responsibility. I accept every single thing.”

Carberry went on: “I suggest on the night of the 6th of August you badly beat Sara.”

Speaking barely above a whisper in the witness box, Sharif replied: “I accept everything.”

‘I wasn’t thinking’

But following a lunch break, Sharif maintained he was not guilty of murder and told jurors he did not “intend” to harm or kill his daughter.

Addressing the defendant, Carberry KC said: “You understood and you still understand that by accepting that you beat Sara to death and in doing so you intended to do her really serious harm you are guilty of murder?”

In response, Sharif said: “No. I did not want to hurt her. I didn’t want to harm her.”

Carberry said: “But you did harm her. What did you intend when you took a cricket bat to a 10-year-old girl?”

Sharif then became tearful, as he said: “I did wrong. I didn’t think anything. I wasn’t thinking.”

The barrister said: “Do you accept that you killed her?”

He said: “She died because of me. I didn’t want to kill her.”

Carberry then asked if Sharif accepted that his beating of her caused her death, to which he responded, “Yes.”

Later in the hearing, he admitted he had repeatedly hit Sara over the head with a mobile phone around a month before her death.

Sharif denies murder and causing or allowing Sara’s death along with Batool and his brother Faisal Malik.