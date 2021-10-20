Salim and Toufik Hamze shot dead in shocking Sydney assassination

Two men were killed in the horrific daylight assassination. Photo / 7 News

Two members of the same prominent underworld family are dead after being gunned down in a bloody gangland assassination on Wednesday morning.

According to NSW Police, the violence erupted at around 8.55am this morning, when emergency services were called to Osgood St near Woodville Rd, Guildford in Sydney's southwest after reports of a shooting.

Officers from Cumberland Police Area Command located a vehicle with two men inside at the scene.

One man was found dead at the scene, while the other was discovered in a critical condition and was treated by NSW ambulance paramedics.

However, it is understood the second man also died soon after.

While the identities of the two men have not been publicly released by police, it's understood the victims were Salim Hamze and his father Toufik Hamze.

It is believed the father and son were about to head off to work when they were hit.

NSW Police confirmed that "numerous police resources" were investigating the attack, and that "no further information is available at this time".

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report it online.

NSW police are expected to hold a press conference regarding the slayings later today.

Gangland war

According to the Telegraph and a string of other media outlets, the executions appear to be connected to the ongoing gangland war between the Hamze - also known as Hamzy - and Alameddine families.

The feud between the rival Sydney clans stretches back over many years and is believed to be connected to control of the drug trade.

However, in recent months, tensions have been escalating, and the latest deaths mean four members of the Hamze clan have been killed in just over a year.

Today's deadly shooting comes just a few months after Bilal Hamze - the cousin of Brothers 4 Life founder Bassam Hamzy - was shot dead in the heart of Sydney's CBD, after police had earlier warned him of a bounty on his head.

Hamze, 34, was gunned down in a hail of bullets as he left an establishment on Bridge St one night in June when persons opened fire from a black vehicle.

His death came after the Auburn home of his mother, Maha Hamze, was targeted in a drive-by shooting in February, although she was not hurt in the incident.

And Mejid Hamzy, the younger brother of Bassam Hamzy, was also shot dead outside his Condell Park home in October 2020.