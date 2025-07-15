Advertisement
The CIA reveals more of its connections to Lee Harvey Oswald in newly unearthed documents

By Tom Jackman
Washington Post·
10 mins to read

Newly released documents confirm that an agent in Miami oversaw a Cuban student group that interacted with Lee Harvey Oswald in the months before President John F Kennedy's assassination. Photo / Getty Images

For more than 60 years, the CIA claimed it had little or no knowledge of Lee Harvey Oswald’s activities before the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in November 1963.

That wasn’t true, new documents unearthed by a House of Representatives task force prove.

The revelation adds fuel

