“At age 21 and 134 days, she was standing at the threshold of what should have been a long, fulfilling life. You were a trusted member of her family, and you betrayed that trust and robbed her of a life in the cruellest way.
“Not content with what you did to her, you robbed her of all dignity in death by decapitating her and tried to dismember her in an attempt to defeat the ends of justice.
“The way you treated her after her death meant that her family didn’t have the comfort of saying goodbye to her. No punishment I can inflict or what I can say or do can be enough and the only sentence that I can impose is life.
“I saw a letter written by you which answers none of the questions. You blame substances, but that is not an excuse.”
The couple met at a family party and had been dating for two years before the killing. They had recently moved into the top floor, one-bedroom flat.
‘Good spirits’
Methven was employed by the Royal Mail while Spencer-Horn, who was known as Phe, held part-time jobs at the Strathaven Hotel and a local coffee shop.
She had been working on November 16 and was described as in “good spirits”.
Methven had texted her during her shift complaining of feeling “lonely” because of her working hours. Spencer-Horn apologised to her boyfriend.
The postman had also been working that morning and told a colleague he was going home to “chill”.
Methven ordered a takeaway that night and the couple ate when Spencer-Horn returned.