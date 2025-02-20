- Russian and US negotiators met in Saudi Arabia to discuss ending the war in Ukraine.
- The talks, excluding Kyiv, featured luxurious meals and were held at the Ritz-Carlton in Riyadh.
- Saudi Arabia’s role as a neutral ground marks a strategic move to boost its global influence.
Russian negotiators stayed in the five-star Ritz-Carlton and dined on scallops while in Saudi Arabia to meet with US negotiators this week where they discussed ending the war in Ukraine for the first time.
Moscow’s delegation and Donald Trump’s representatives met for four and a half hours in the Saudi Arabia capital, days after the US President spoke to Vladimir Putin on the phone.
During the lengthy talks, officials were fed a lunch menu which included a “symphony of scallop, shrimps and salmon”, the New York Times reported, citing Russian state media.
They were also fed a whole lamb and knafeh cheesecake, a Middle Eastern take on the popular Western dessert, while Kyiv was frozen out of the talks.