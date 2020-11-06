Russian President Vladimir Putin to resign amid Parkinson's concerns, reports claim

Russian president Vladimir Putin. Photo / Getty Images

Reports coming out of the Kremlin suggest Vladimir Putin's 20-year-reign could be coming to an end.

According to Kremlin watchers, the 68-year-old leader is set to step down at the start of 2021, over concerns he may have Parkinson's disease.

The Sun reports that Putin's lover Alina Kabaeva has been insisting he step down.

A number of observers have pointed out that recent footage of Putin appears to show his legs constantly moving and his fingers twitching and, in some videos, he seems to be in pain while holding onto the armrest of a chair.

Moscow political scientist Professor Valery Solovei has recently thrown fuel into the speculation, by suggesting Putin is showing symptoms of Parkinson's disease.

"There is a family, it has a great influence on him. He intends to make public his handover plans in January," Solovei said.

Speculation has also been fuelled by the fact legislation introduced by Putin is currently being rushed through parliament, to guarantee immunity from prosecution and state perks for former presidents, for life.

The draft bill, currently in parliament, would give any former president immunity from criminal prosecution committed during his lifetime.

It is the second bill this week to address special provisions for former Russian presidents, further fuelling speculation of an imminent resignation.

Kremlin officials have played down the claims.