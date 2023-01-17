Ukraine’s foreign minister has said his nation wants a summit to end the war but he doesn’t anticipate Russia taking part. Video / AP

The star of one of Vladimir Putin’s favourite films is facing serious backlash after making a series of bombshell statements slamming Russia.

In a recent interview with Russian publication Novaya Gazeta, Artur Smolyaninov – who is widely known as “Russia’s Rambo” because of his appearance in a string of local action films – was scathing in his criticism of the invasion of Ukraine.

Smolyaninov appeared in 2005 flick Devyataya Rota (The 9th Company) set during the Soviet-Afghan war, and it was such a hit with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin that he invited the entire cast and crew to his private residence that year.

He also publicly praised the movie at the time, telling reporters it “takes the soul” and was “very strong”.

The main actor of Putin's favorite movie "9th Company", Artur Smolyaninov, stated, "if I was to go to war, it would be on the side of Ukraine. It's not about Ukraine for me. For me it's about my brothers deciding to attack and murder my other brothers for no f#$king reason" pic.twitter.com/4QuiBkLn31 — Major Bavovna (@VovaDolbaeb) January 9, 2023

Russian State Duma proposed adding the title "traitor" to films featuring actors who condemned the war



Such an idea appeared after an interview with actor Artur Smolyaninov, who said he didn't care about fate of Russia and and hypothetically he would fight on the Ukrainian side. pic.twitter.com/478t18aw4X — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 10, 2023

But despite their history, Smolyaninov began speaking out against the invasion of Ukraine several months ago, labelling it a “catastrophe”.

According to CNN, last October, the 39-year-old was fined for discrediting Russia’s military, and he has been living in exile after fleeing Russia on foot in recent months.

However, he has now doubled down on his stance in the new, controversial interview, revealing he felt “hatred” towards his homeland as a result of the invasion.

“I feel nothing but hatred to the people on the [Russian] side of the frontline. And if I were there on the ground, there’d be no mercy,” he told Novaya Gazeta, adding that an ex-colleague was fighting for Russia.

“Would I shoot him? Without any doubt! Do I keep my options to go fight for Ukraine open? Absolutely! This is the only way for me. And if I were to go to this war, I would only fight for Ukraine,” he continued.

In response to Smolyaninov’s inflammatory comments, the Russian Ministry of Justice classified him as a foreign agent, and Russia’s Investigative Committee chairman Alexander Bastrykin ordered a criminal case against the star.

But speaking to Russian- and English-language independent news website Meduza about the case against him, Smolyaninov continued to lay into his motherland.

“For me, the laws of this state do not exist. They, like the state itself, are inherently criminal, which means they have neither moral nor legal force,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nexta has reported that Russian authorities are considering adding the title “traitor” to films featuring actors who condemn the war in Ukraine.

The idea emerged after Smolyaninov’s interview, although other high-profile Russians have similarly condemned the invasion.

Meanwhile, Putin has replaced the Russian general in charge of the war in Ukraine after just three months in the top job, in what has been seen as yet another sign of Putin’s growing desperation.

The infamous Sergei Surovikin – dubbed “General Armageddon” – was appointed as overall commander of the Russian army in October.

But now, the Kremlin has announced that he is already being replaced by Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the general staff, with Surovikin to serve under him as a deputy.

Russia’s defence ministry announced Wednesday that Gerasimov’s appointment was a “raising of the status of the leadership” of the military operation in Ukraine, with the decision made to “improve the quality … and effectiveness of the management of Russian forces”.

While the wording was deliberately vague and optimistic, it has been seen by Russian watchers as an obvious demotion for Surovikin – and a sign of Vladimir Putin’s increasing anxiety over the stalling invasion, which has been raging since February 2022.