Russian attacks grow stronger in Ukraine as the humanitarian crisis gets worse. Video / CBC News: The National / CNN / Maria Avdeeva / Al Jazeera

Volodymyr Zelenskyy told British MPs today that Ukrainians will fight Russian invaders "in the forests, in the fields, on the shores, in the streets" in a rousing speech that channeled the spirit of Winston Churchill.

Speaking via videolink in an historic address to the House of Commons, the Ukrainian president said: "We will not give up, and we will not lose. We will fight to the end in the sea, in the air. We will fight for our land, whatever the costs. We will fight in the forests, in the fields, on the shores, in the streets."

His speech to British politicians comes after his virtual message to the US Senate on Saturday, which saw him call for a no-fly zone over Ukraine - something UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly ruled out.

I was pleased to grant a request to allow President Zelenskyy to give a statement to the House virtually. Here you can watch the President's historic address to Members and Lords in the House of Commons Chamber. @ZelenskyyUa pic.twitter.com/uifMIun5Vd — Sir Lindsay Hoyle (@CommonsSpeaker) March 8, 2022

Zelenskyy started his address by saying he was addressing MPs "as a citizen, as a president of also a big country with a dream, and [a] big effort".

"I would like to tell you about the 13 days of war, the war that we didn't start and we didn't want. However, we have to conduct this war. We do not want to lose what we have, what is ours, our whole country, Ukraine, just the same time way as you once didn't want to lose your country when Nazis started to fight your country.

"And you had to fight for Britain. Thirteen days of this struggle. On day one at 4am in the morning, we were attacked by cruise missiles. Everyone woke up, and since that we have not been sleeping, we have all been fighting for our country with our Army."

"Russian forces demanded that we laid down our arms, however we need to continue fighting. The next day, the artillery started firing at us. The Army show us who we are."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has addresss the British House of Commons via videolink. Photo / File

On day four, Ukrainians started to be taken captive and tortured. On day five, "the terror against us" was directed against cities - "constant shelling had been taking place, around the country, in hospitals, and at Ukrainians".

On day eight, "we have seen Russian tanks hitting the atomic power station. We want everybody to understand that this is the terror against everyone. The following day saw a diplomatic meeting "without the result that we were hoping for.

"We did feel that unfortunately the alliances don't work properly always, and the no-fly zone can't be enforced."

Boris Johnson has repeatedly ruled out a no-fly zone on the grounds that this would trigger a direct, full-scale conflict between the West and Russia.

Zelenskyy said the killing of a Russian general "gave us hope there will be some kind of responsibility for those people in front of the court".

Zelenskyy said Russia "did not allow any food, any water, and people started panicking" into Mariupol.

"Over 13 days of this situation, over 50 children have been killed. These are the children that could have lived, but these people have taken them away from us," he told MPs.

"The United Kingdom, Ukraine, were not looking to have this war. Ukraine has not been looking to become big, but they have become big over the days of this war. We are the country that are saving people, despite having to fight one of the biggest armies in the world.

"We have to fight the helicopters, the rockets. The question for us now is to be or not to be.

"For 13 days this question could have been asked but now I can give you a definitive answer. It's definitely yes, to be. "And I would like to remind you [of] the words that the United Kingdom have already heard, which are important again. We will not give up and we will not lose." "We will fight till the end, at sea, in the air, we will continue fighting for our land. Whatever the cost.

"We will fight in the forests, in the fields, on the shores, in the streets. I would like to add that we will fight on the banks of different rivers like Dnieper, and we are looking for your help, for the help of the civilised countries."

Johnson insisted the UK would be as "generous as we could" in its support for refugees fleeing Ukraine, amid calls from the Labour frontbench and senior Tories to go further.

Zelenskyy thanked the British Government for its support, but called on Western nations to increase their sanctions against Russia.

"Please increase the pressure of sanctions against this country, and please recognise this country as a terrorist state," he said. "And please make sure that our Ukrainian skies are safe. Please make sure that you do what needs to be done and what is stipulated by the greatness of your country."

His address - the first of its kind - was greeted by a standing ovation and applause from across the House.

In reply, Boris Johnson vowed that his Government "will employ every method we can, diplomatic, humanitarian and economic, until Vladimir Putin has failed in his disastrous venture and Ukraine is free once more".

Johnson said never before has the House listened to such an address.

"In a great European capital, now within range of Russian guns, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is standing firm for democracy and freedom, in his righteous defiance I believe he has moved the hearts of everybody in this House.

"And I think today, one of the proudest boasts in the free world is: Ya Ukrainets' – "I am a Ukrainian". So this is a moment for us to put our political differences aside, Mr Speaker.

"I know I speak for the House when I say that Britain and our allies are determined to press on, to press on with supplying our Ukrainian friends with the weapons they need to defend their homeland as they deserve."

He said Britain will press on with supply defensive weapons, to "tighten the economic noose" around Vladimir Putin, and "we will employ every method – diplomatic, humanitarian and economic Mr Speaker – until Vladimir Putin has failed in this disastrous venture and Ukraine is free once more.."