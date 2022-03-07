The truck drive felt compelled to act after seeing images of a family killed in Ukraine. Photo / Twitter

A man who drove his truck through the gates of the Russian embassy in Dublin on Monday told the crowd protesting outside he was doing his bit, as police took him away.

Footage has been shared online showing truck driver Desmond Wisley purposefully reversing his truck into the gates of the embassy.

A crowd of protesters gathered outside the building cheered for him, shouting "bravo" and "well done" as he got out of his truck to hand out A4 pieces of paper with images that he referred to as Russian atrocities in Ukraine.

Desmond Wisley has breached the gates of the Russian Embassy in Dublin. He was overcome after seeing photos of the family killed in Irpin.

He explained he felt the urge to act after seeing images of a family killed in Irpin, Ukraine.

"I want the ambassador and his colleagues to leave this country, leave this free country," he said. "It's about time we stood up."

The crowd cheered him, saying they stood with him against Russia.

"I'm going to be arrested shortly, will you let the cameras know that that's why I've done it?" he said to protesters.

"I've done my bit, lads. It's about time the rest of Ireland done their bit," he said as police escorted him away.

The officer tells Wisley: "I have to arrest you now, unfortunately, for dangerous driving".

The crowd kept cheering and applauding the man's actions as he was led away from the scene.

A large truck has crashed through the gates of the Russian embassy in south Dublin. One man has been arrested.

The Russian embassy in Dublin later said the truck had "torn down" the gates at 1:39pm.

"The incident took place in the presence of Garda officers, who stood idle," the embassy said.

"The Embassy strongly condemns this criminal act of insanity directed against peaceful diplomatic mission. The Embassy views this incident as a clear and blatant violation of the Article 22 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic relations of 1961."

"The Embassy is in contact with the Department of Foreign Affairs of Ireland, demanding that the Irish authorities take comprehensive measures to ensure the safety of its staff and their family members."

"The incident is cause of extreme concern. We believe that no people of sound mind could support such senseless and barbaric actions."