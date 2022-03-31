US President Joe Biden says ‘We'll see’ whether Russia reduces offensive around Kyiv. Video / MSNBC

Ukrainian officials have revealed Russian soldiers have resorted to eating dogs on the frontline, as Vladimir Putin's invasion bleeds into its second month.

Several reports of Russia's military hitting snags have continued to roll in, with a recent report of soldiers refusing to obey orders making headlines around the world.

In recently obtained audio, officials overheard a soldier's conversation to family, where he complained soldiers were "sick" of the ready-to-eat rations and "wanted some meat".

"Are you eating OK at least?" one voice asked.

"Not too bad. We had Alabay, (a breed of sheepdog) yesterday. We wanted some meat," the soldier replied.

The invading force has been accused of looting supermarkets in Ukraine, following reports of villages being told to rescue abandoned pets amid fears soldiers would use them for food.

Ukrainian soldiers and foreign fighters walk through burnt vehicles and buildings during a clearing-out operation of remaining Russian forces in Irpin, Ukraine. Photo / AP

Earlier in March, former head of the British Army, General Lord Dannatt, explained how portions of Russia's military had hit exhaustion, following reports that Putin expected the conflict to be over in mere weeks.

"These young men are absolutely confused, many of them are very young, frightened, exhausted from weeks of exercising," he said.

"These young men, not only frightened, are now hungry, the fuel for their tanks is not available, so they've been placed in a terrible situation."

A US official this week claimed Putin "didn't even know his military was using and losing conscripts".

The UK's Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) director Sir Jeremy Fleming said Russian soldiers were "refusing to carry out orders, sabotaging their own equipment, and even accidentally shooting down their own aircraft".

"It's clear he misjudged the resistance of the Ukrainian people. He underestimated the strength of the coalition his actions would galvanise," he said.

"He underplayed the economic consequences of the sanctions regime. He over-estimated the abilities of his military to secure a rapid victory," Fleming said. "We've seen Russian soldiers – short of weapons and morale - refusing to carry out orders, sabotaging their own equipment, and even accidentally shooting down their own aircraft."

It came as Taiwan's foreign minister claimed China is afraid Russia could collapse amid pressure from the West over the war in Ukraine.

Speaking in an interview that aired in Taipei this week, Joseph Wu said China has been placed under immense pressure following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February. As several countries around the world rally against Moscow with a host of crippling economic sanctions, Beijing has remained neutral.

"We can think about it this way: if China sees Russia collapse, is that good or bad for them? I believe the Chinese government, and many Chinese people, might find that hard to take," he said.

"If Russia collapses, China would be alone in facing Western scrutiny of its expansionism. Even if the Chinese government doesn't approve of Russia's actions, it is difficult for them to put any sort of pressure on Russia. They are afraid Russia will collapse."

Wu believes China is now in a delicate balancing act, ensuring the extent of their public "support" of Russia does not cause other headaches for them globally.

"They face a difficult situation," he said. "I don't know whether the US wants to see Russia collapse, but it does want Russia to feel the very serious consequences of its invasion of Ukraine."