Russia says it test-fired anti-ship missiles in Sea of Japan

The Russian Defence Ministry in Moscow, Russia. Photo / AP

Russia’s Defence Ministry says Moscow has test-fired anti-ship missiles in the Sea of Japan.

The ministry said today that two boats launched a simulated missile attack on a mock enemy warship about 100 kilometres away. The ministry said the target was successfully hit by two Moskit cruise missiles.

The Moskit, whose Nato reporting name is the SS-N-22 Sunburn, is a supersonic anti-ship cruise missile that has conventional and nuclear warhead capacity.

It said the exercise took place in the Peter the Great Gulf in the Sea of Japan but did not give more precise co-ordinates.

The gulf borders the Russian Pacific Fleet headquarters at Fokino and is about 700 kilometres from Japan’s northern Hokkaido Island.

Japan’s Defence Ministry had no immediate response. The US Navy’s 7th Fleet did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Russia’s nuclear-capable Tu-95 flew over the Sea of Japan for several hours last week.