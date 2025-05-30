Russell Brand, 49, arrives at a London court on Friday, where he pleaded not guilty to five sexual offences including rape and indecent assault. Photo / Getty Images

Comedian and actor Russell Brand has pleaded not guilty to five sexual offences including rape and indecent assault.

Brand, 49, did not speak to reporters as he arrived at London’s Southwark Crown Court on Friday wearing sunglasses and a dark coat over a black and white pinstriped shirt.

He was flanked by his lawyer Oliver Schneider-Sikorsky, who successfully defended actor Kevin Spacey against sex assault allegations in 2023.

Brand was charged by post last month with one count each of rape, indecent assault and oral rape, as well as two counts of sexual assault, relating to four women.

The public gallery at the court was packed with dozens of reporters. Ron Brand, Russell’s father, was also present. Brand walked into the dock, staring straight ahead, before speaking to confirm his name.