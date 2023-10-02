Thames Valley Police is taking a fresh look at harassment and stalking allegations previously made by a woman against Brand. Photo / Getty Images

Thames Valley Police is taking a fresh look at harassment and stalking allegations previously made by a woman against Brand. Photo / Getty Images

A second British police force is looking into sexual offences allegedly committed by actor and comedian Russell Brand, British media reported Monday.

Thames Valley Police is taking a fresh look at harassment and stalking allegations previously made by a woman against Brand between 2018 and 2022, the BBC and PA news agency said.

The police force declined to name Brand — as is usual in the UK for people who have not been charged — but issued a statement when asked about the news reports.

“Thames Valley Police in the past two weeks, received new information in relation to harassment and stalking allegations dating back to 2018,” it said. “This information is being investigated; as such it would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing investigation.”

Russell Brand pictured in London on September 16 after British news organisations reported he had been accused of rape, sexual assault and abuse based. Photo / AP

London’s Metropolitan Police said last week it was examining “a number of allegations of sexual offences” relating to Brand following a television documentary and newspaper investigations.

Brand, 48, denies allegations of sexual assault made by four women in a Channel 4 television documentary and The Times and Sunday Times newspapers. The accusers, who have not been named, include one who said she was sexually assaulted during a relationship with him when she was 16. Another woman says Brand raped her in Los Angeles in 2012.

Brand was a major UK star in the early 2000s, hosting shows on radio and television and appearing in several Hollywood movies. He was briefly married to pop star Katy Perry between 2010 and 2012.

Russell Brand and his now ex-wife Katy Perryat the premiere of Get Him To The Greek on May 25, 2010 in Los Angeles. Photo / Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic

Brand has largely disappeared from mainstream media but has built up a large following online with videos mixing wellness and conspiracy theories. YouTube has said it will stop Brand from making money from the streaming site, where he has 6.6 million subscribers, due to the “serious allegations” against him.

Where to get help:

If it’s an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you’ve ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone, contact Safe to Talk confidentially, any time 24/7:

• Call 0800 044 334

• Text 4334

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• For more info or to web chat visit safetotalk.nz

Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been sexually assaulted, remember it’s not your fault.



