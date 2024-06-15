An amusement park ride is shown stuck with 30 people trapped upside down in Portland, Oregon. Photo / Tieanna Joseph Cade via AP

Emergency crews in Oregon rescued 30 people after they were stuck for about half an hour dangling upside down high on a ride at a century-old amusement park.

Portland Fire and Rescue said on the social platform X that firefighters worked with engineers at Oaks Park to manually lower the ride, but crews had been preparing to conduct a high-angle ropes rescue if necessary. All riders were being evacuated and medically evaluated, and there were no reports of injuries.

First responders arrive at Oaks Park. Photo / Oregon Amusement Ride-Rescue via AP

The ride, called AtmosFEAR, operates like a pendulum, with the capacity to swing riders completely upside down.

Chris Ryan and his wife, from nearby Gresham, were at the park for his birthday. He told The Associated Press in a Facebook message that they had just been planning to ride AtmosFEAR when they saw it was stuck and heard people saying, “Oh my God, they are upside down.”

Emergency… pic.twitter.com/6RYB9xIuxl — Bobby Ellison (@BobbyEllisonKY) June 14, 2024

They decided to walk away because of “how scary the situation was”, he said. They eventually got on the Ferris wheel and heard a loudspeaker announcement that the park was closed and people should evacuate.

The park did not immediately return a voicemail left after business hours seeking comment.

Oaks Park first opened in 1905. Its website says it offers a “uniquely Portland blend of modern thrills and turn-of-the-century charm on a midway that has delighted generations of Northwesterners”.