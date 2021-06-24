Reports of 'multiple casualties' after 12-storey building collapses in Miami

The scene near Miami Beach. Photo / via Twitter

A partial building collapse in Miami caused a massive response early Thursday (local time) from Miami Dade Fire Rescue.

"Over 80 MDFR units including #TRT (Technical Rescue Teams) are on scene with assistance from municipal fire departments," the tweet said.

There are fears that many people may be dead or remain trapped beneath the rubble at Champlain Towers South as a search-and-rescue operation by local authorities got underway.

According to the Miami Herald, the 12-storey condo tower, is an oceanside condo built in 1981 with more than 100 units.

#BREAKING: Firefighters seen pulling boy from rubble of partial collapse of condo building in Surfside: https://t.co/TPEaIoXmNU — NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) June 24, 2021

Photos and video from the scene show that the collapse affected half the tower. Piles of rubble and debris surrounded the area just outside the building.

Miami Dade Fire Rescue is conducting search and rescue. Authorities had no word yet on casualties, or details of how many people lived in the building.

"We're on the scene so it's still very active," said Sgt. Marian Cruz of Miami Dade Fire Rescue. "What I can tell you is the building is twelve floors. The entire back side of the building has collapsed."

One witness told NBC News correspondent Sam Brock: "They are able to rescue some people but I heard some screams."

So a building next to my hotel collapsed in Miami Beach during the middle of the night. pic.twitter.com/qLhlhRnP1X — Jamal Akakpo 🇬🇭 (@AkakpoJamal) June 24, 2021

“They are able to rescue some people….but I heard some screams.” Off camera this resident of Champlain Towers tells me, “I lost a lot of friends- part of Bldg is pancaked.” @MiamiDadeFire sent *80* units to #miamibuildingcollapse in what is shaping up to be horrific @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/AMyq1Fc5Gc — Sam Brock (@SamBrockNBC) June 24, 2021

🔴 #BREAKING Miami Dade authorities declare a "Level 5" mass casualty event after a 13 story apartment building partially collapses in a neighborhood of Miami Beach. Unknown number of casualties. Reason for the collapse unknown. — John Stempin (@johnstempinNPR) June 24, 2021

Another witness told the Daily Mail that much of the building was occupied at the time of the collapse, which he estimated to have occurred at around 1.20am.

He told the publication: "It was the craziest thing I ever heard in my life."

For some perspective on the Miami Beach building collapse, everything to the left of the red line is gone. pic.twitter.com/NaXXYm9jfO — Tony Pascarella (@tonypascarella) June 24, 2021

#RightNow Firefighters using ladder truck to rescue people from partially collapsed building @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/UmQf4h1On0 — Julia Bagg (@JuliaNBC6) June 24, 2021

NOW: Partial-building collapse in Surfside Florida near Miami Beach. Miami/Dade Fire and Rescue Team searching for bodies. This is horrific.pic.twitter.com/pwLy5fepR0 — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) June 24, 2021

Police blocked nearby roads, and scores of fire and rescue vehicles, ambulances and police cars swarmed the area.

Officials have not yet commented on how many people are hurt, but a firefighter on the scene could be heard saying there are multiple casualties.

Photos and video from the scene show that the collapse affected half the tower. Piles of rubble and debris surrounded the area just outside the building. The department has yet to say what may have caused the collapse near 88th Street and Collins Avenue.

The building address is 8777 Collins Avenue, according to Surfside police. The sea-view condo development was built in 1981 in the southeast corner of Surfside, on the beach. It had a few two-bedroom units currently on the market, with asking prices of US$600,000 to US$700,000, police said.

The area is a mix of new and old apartments, houses, condominiums and hotels, with restaurants and stores serving an international combination of residents and tourists. The community provides a stark contrast from bustle and glitz of South Beach with a slower paced neighbourhood feel.