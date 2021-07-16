Queensland tradie to walk free after cutting off men's testicles

Ryan Andrew King has received a suspended sentence for partially removing the testicles of two men. Photo / Supplied

Ryan Andrew King has received a suspended sentence for partially removing the testicles of two men. Photo / Supplied

A Brisbane tradie charged with severing the testicles of two men with their consent will be released from jail after pleading guilty.

West End man Ryan Andrew King was arrested last year after police located a testicle in his freezer following his arrest in July.

King, 28, pleaded guilty at Brisbane District Court on Friday to two counts of malicious act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Ryan Andrew King cut off penises without formal surgical qualifications. Photo / Supplied

The court was told two different men arranged to meet King on separate dates in September 2019 and July 2020.

On both occasions, King partially removed their genitalia with their consent.

Police were alerted to the second incident at a Brisbane backpackers hostel after the man, 26, suffered complications from the surgery.

King had no formal surgical qualifications when he performed the surgeries.

Ryan Andrew King was given a suspended sentence. Photo / Supplied

Judge Richard Jones sentenced him to a three-and-a-half years' jail, wholly suspended.

With time already served, he ordered King be released immediately.

A three-year probation order was also imposed.