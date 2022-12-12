Two Queensland police officers and one member of the public were shot dead in Wieambilla. Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll explains the situation. Video / ABC News

Two Queensland police officers and one member of the public were shot dead in Wieambilla. Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll explains the situation. Video / ABC News

The identity of one of the three people who killed two police officers and one civilian in a “murderous” plot in rural Queensland has been revealed, as more details emerge on the chilling methods the killers used to try and trap their prey.

7News is reporting that Nathaniel Train, who went missing from Dubbo in New South Wales in December 2021, was the man that police were looking for at the property in Wieambilla.

Train’s brother Gareth reportedly owns the property and was there too, alongside another woman. All three are now dead, alongside two police officers and a neighbour.

As Australia reels from the news of the triple slaying, Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers has detailed the cruel tactics employed by the cop killers, telling media “this ruthless, murderous trio, they have gone and executed the two police officers on the ground in cold blood”.

“We have never seen anything like this. It is an absolute tragedy,” he said.

“This was a pure execution ... they had no chance.”

Nathaniel Train was reported missing from Dubbo, New South Wales. Photo / NSW Police

Leavers told how a female police officer had retreated into long grass surrounding the property before a sadistic move by the attackers saw her face an impossible choice.

“This murderous trio lit a fire to try and coax her out,” Leavers said.

“If she stood up, she would be shot. She thought she would either be shot, or she would be burnt alive.

“This is absolutely horrendous.”

Speaking on ABC News Breakfast this morning, reporter Anthea Moodie shared details of the terror faced by the young cop.

“I understand one of these police officers was a young female who had only been in the police force for eight weeks. She had to hide in the grass. She was calling her family, saying that she feared for her life while they are calling for extra police crews to come and help.”

Sixteen police officers rushed to the scene and tried in vain to save their mates’ lives, Leavers said.

“Sadly, they did this under heavy gunfire, and nothing could be done to save their lives.

“A member of the public went to investigate and he was shot in the back. That is just an absolute tragedy as well.”

It is understood a 29-year-old male and 26-year-old female officer were killed when four cops attended the isolated property on Wains Rd at around 4.40pm yesterday.

It is understood the four officers who initially attended the property were shot at from inside a house as they walked up a driveway yesterday afternoon.

Two of the wounded officers were seen to be ­approached by at least two shooters clad in military-style camouflage ­fatigues, and shot ­execution-style at close range where they lay, according to The Australian.

A witness reported seeing the suspects then take the slain police officers’ pistols, the newspaper reports.

A third officer received a bullet graze during the incident, while the fourth reportedly fled into surrounding bushland - where the killers tried to force her out with fire.

The responding officers managed to rescue her from the blaze.

Slain police officers named

The two young police officers executed in cold blood were identified this morning.

According to the Courier Mail, Constable Rachel McCrow, 26, and Constable Matthew Arnold, 29, were gunned down at the property in the western Darling Downs, about three hours west of Brisbane.

Constable Rachel McCrow, 26, and Constable Matthew Arnold, 29, were gunned down at a property in the western Darling Downs, about three hours west of Brisbane. Photo / Supplied

A neighbour, now identified as Alan Dare, was also shot and killed in the attack, which sparked a massive manhunt for the offenders.

The horrifying incident ended in a gunfight, with Special Operations police shooting dead three suspects, including brothers Nathaniel and Gareth Train, and a female.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed his condolences to “all who are grieving tonight” in a post on Twitter.

“Terrible scenes in Wieambilla and a heartbreaking day for the families and friends of the Queensland Police officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty,” he wrote.

“My condolences to all who are grieving tonight – Australia mourns with you.”

