A Queensland mum has filmed the shocking moment an irate woman poured a bucket of poo over her car due to a parking dispute. Photo / Supplied

A mum has captured the unbelievable moment an irate woman pours a bucket of dog faeces mixed with boiling water over her parked car.

Natalie Mayers had been approaching her car during a work break when she claims she saw a woman staring into her vehicle’s windows - so she whipped out her phone to film.

The 39-year-old, who lives in Toowoomba, Queensland, had no idea what was happening, but as she got closer saw the unthinkable - her car was covered in dog poo mixed with boiling water.

The woman, who is believed to live near where Natalie parked her car admitted to the bizarre act, stating in the video that it was because she did not like people parking in front of her home.

“I had never seen her or met this woman in my life. I have no idea who she is,” Natalie told News.com.au.

“That whole street is designated parking for the CBD, you can park between 9-5. It fills up with cars parking, so I can understand it would be annoying for her.

“It was my first day back from maternity leave. I was in a rush to get to work, and my driver’s seat was not directly outside her gate.

“She has a sign there telling people not to park there, but I did not see it. Everything I did was totally legal, I didn’t park in her driveway or do anything I wasn’t meant to.

“I was going to my car when I noticed someone looking into my car window. I pulled out my camera and started filming, and this lady walked back into her driveway.

Natalie Mayers, left, filmed the video of the woman who allegedly put dog faeces on her car in Toowoomba, Queensland. Photos / Supplied

“She came back out carrying a big bucket, and poured what I thought was boiling water over my car. You could still see the steam.”

Natalie claims the water’s heat caused her windshield to crack, while it also created a dent in her roof and affected her car alarm.

She says after confronting the woman, she denied it at first - but after telling her what she saw and having captured it on video, the stranger admitted to the act.

In a now-viral clip filmed on 19 December, the woman stood outside her gate, admitting that she had also put dog poo into the bucket.

The sign on the woman’s gate reads “PLEASE do not park outside our house while you go to work, Thank you.”

Natalie Mayers's car had dog faeces all over it. Photo / Supplied

“Why did you park in front of my house?” the woman in the video asks Natalie.

“When there is a sign here saying please don’t? And the street is empty, why would you park here?”

Natalie said the “poo brew” was all over her car and “smelled terrible”.

She also added that with the amount of dog poo poured on her car, she believes the woman had been collecting it for some time.

“My car was a mess. I was in tears about it,” Natalie said.

“I have no idea where she got all that poo from. I think she must have been collecting it. It smelt so bad.

“I just wish she would have talked to me first instead of doing this. I am not sure why she is so concerned about it. She felt justified in what she has done.”

Natalie has pleaded with the public not to take the law into their own hands.

“I’ve had lots of people wanting to take revenge, but I plead with them not to,” she said.

“It’s nice to have a lot of support, but I don’t want anyone to try and reach out to the woman or do anything to her.”

No action has been taken against the woman, and no charges have been laid.