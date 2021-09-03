Princess Charlene of Monaco hospitalised after collapsing in South Africa

Princess Charlene underwent an undisclosed operation in South Africa last month. Photo / AP

Monaco's Princess Charlene is in a stable condition after collapsing and being rushed to hospital in South Africa, the principality's palace says.

Princess Charlene, a former Olympic swimmer who has been on an extended stay in South Africa, suffered an unspecified "malaise" overnight Wednesday, the palace said in a late-night statement.

"Her Serene Highness (HSH) Princess Charlene of Monaco was rushed to hospital by ambulance late Wednesday night after collapsing due to complications from the severe ear, nose, and throat infection she contracted in May," the palace said.

"Her Highness is followed closely by her medical team, which confirms her medical state is reassuring."

Princess Charlene, 43, is married to Monaco's ruler, Prince Albert II, and they have two children.

She underwent an undisclosed operation in South Africa last month. The French newspaper Nice-Matin quoted Albert at the time as saying that "the intervention went well, the princess is resting and we think tenderly of her".

Charlene has been in South Africa for months, with media reports suggesting she is looking for a house there.