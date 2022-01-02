Prince Andrew accuser's secret Jeffrey Epstein deal to be made public

The prince during his Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis. Photo / BBC

A secret deal struck between Jeffrey Epstein and one of his victims, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, is set to be made public tomorrow, according to The Sun.

Judges last month ordered the unsealing of a settlement signed in 2009 by January 3, unless there was "good cause" to keep it secret.

Previously, Prince Andrew, 61, has said that a clause in that agreement precludes him from being sued by Epstein's victim, who has maintained that the duke sexually assaulted her three times when she was underage.

Roberts Giuffre alleges that she was introduced to Prince Andrew by Ghislaine Maxwell, who was last week found guilty of helping lure vulnerable teens to Epstein's properties between 1994 and 2004.

Prince Andrew and Virginia Roberts at Ghislaine Maxwell's townhouse in London 2001. Photo / Florida Southern District Court

Last October, her lawyers agreed to send a copy of the settlement to Prince Andrew's lawyers. The duke's legal team have been fighting to make the settlement secret.

Prince Andrew has to date denied all allegations and has not been charged with any crimes.

His lawyer, Andrew Brettler, says the settlement will release the prince from any liability, due to the clause that he says stops Giuffre from being able to sue him.

However, her lawyer says the clause applied "at most" to people involved in underlying litigation in Florida and Prince Andrew should not use it as a "get out of jail free card".

The royal continues his fight to have lawsuits against him dismissed, with oral arguments on his request to dismiss the case scheduled to go ahead via video conference next week.

Giuffre's lawyers are said to have been preparing to file evidence demands, including requesting that the prince is asked to provide medical proof that he is unable to sweat, a claim he made in his infamous BBC interview in 2019.

Prince Andrew also said he could not have met the alleged victim the day she says he did because he was at a Pizza Express in Woking, Surrey. Giuffre's lawyers want to see proof of that Pizza Express visit.