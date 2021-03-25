President Joe Biden's response to gun and immigration questions leaves Americans scratching their heads

President Joe Biden appeared to lose his train of thought early on in his first press conference as US President, asking reporters if they wanted him to go into detail in his answers and forgetting one of their questions.

In one particularly bizarre moment, he was asked a question about gun control and answered it by going on a five-minute rant about building schools and bridges.

Another weird moment occurred while the President was answering a question on the crisis at the southern border.

After speaking for four minutes about the migrant surge, Biden said, "And the other thing we're doing, I might add," before cutting himself off to ask, "Am I giving you too long of an answer? Because if you don't want the detail …"

"I don't know how much detail you want about immigration," he continued, going on to say, "Maybe I'll stop there."

Biden then took follow-up questions, in which he was asked about the deliberations for migrants being permitted to stay as well as the filibuster.

After answering question on migrants, Biden needed to be reminded again about the filibuster query.

The President spoke for another two minutes about the Senate, where Democrats are ramping up their push to abolish the legislative rule requiring 60 members to end debate on most topics and move forward to a vote, before losing his train of thought again.

"I have never been particularly poor at calculating how to get things done in the United States Senate. So the best way to get something done, if you, if you hold near and dear to you that you like to be able to, anyway," he said, trailing off.

Biden sighed before appearing to finish up his answer, pledging, "We're going to get a lot done, and if we have to, if there's complete lockdown and chaos as a consequence of the filibuster, then we'll have to go beyond what I'm talking about."

In a follow-up question, Cecilia Vega grilled Biden on the overcrowded conditions in migrant facilities. She mentioned a facility in Donna, Texas which is currently at 1556 per cent capacity (no, that's not a typo).

.@CeciliaVega asks Pres. Biden if it's acceptable that Donna, TX facility is at 1556% capacity, filled with mostly minors.



"We're going to be moving a thousand of those kids out quickly," Biden says. "That's why I've got Fort Bliss opened up...that is totally unacceptable."

"Is what's happening inside acceptable to you, and when is this going to be fixed?" she asked.

"That's a serious question, right? 'Is it acceptable to me?' Come on," Biden shot back.

"That's why we're going to be moving a thousand of those kids out quickly. That's why I got Fort Bliss opened up. That's why I've been working to try to find additional access for children to be able to safely be housed while we follow through.

"It is totally unacceptable."

Fort Bliss, a US Army facility, has been approved to host 5000 new beds for unaccompanied migrant children.