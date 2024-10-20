Prabowo Subianto has been sworn in as Indonesia's eighth President. Photo / Getty Images
Prabowo Subianto has taken over as President of the world’s third-largest democracy after sweeping Indonesia’s election with policies like free meals for schoolchildren and with the outgoing leader’s son as his running mate.
Prabowo, wearing a traditional black hat and navy suit with a woven maroon and golden sarong, officially became Indonesia’s eighth President on Sunday after he was sworn in during a ceremony at Indonesia’s Parliament.
Prabowo, who unsuccessfully ran for the presidency twice before, was expected to give a speech to lawmakers at the Parliament’s upper house later on Sunday before heading to the presidential palace.
He was joined in the swearing-in ceremony by his running mate, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 37, the eldest son of outgoing President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.
“Prabowo will continue the development that Jokowi started. There’s continuity. It’s what I want,” she said.
After two terms and a decade in power, Jokowi has left an indelible mark on the nation of 280 million, presiding over a period of strong economic growth and massive infrastructure development.
Critics also say, though, his rule has been marked by a rise in old-time patronage and dynastic politics, and they warn about diminished integrity in courts and other state institutions.
Prabowo is expected to meet with foreign dignitaries, including about 20 heads of state, later on Sunday at the presidential palace, said Hasan Nasbi, the head of the presidential communications organisation.
China said it is sending Vice-President Han Zheng to the inauguration. The delegation from the United States is being led by the US Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield.
During his campaign, Prabowo billed himself to voters and investors alike as the “continuity candidate”.
He has set a target to accelerate economic growth to 8% from a current rate of 5%, pledged to make Indonesia self-sufficient in production of staples, and signalled a more active role on the global stage.
Past allegations against Prabowo of involvement in the kidnapping of student activists and human rights abuses in Papua and East Timor, however, have also raised concerns about Indonesia’s trajectory of democracy, human rights advocates say.
Prabowo has always denied the allegations that led to his dismissal from the military in 1998, the same year Indonesia broke free from the decades-long authoritarian rule of former President Suharto.