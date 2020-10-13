Porsche driver involved in horror Melbourne freeway crash has four charges thrown out

A Porsche driver who allegedly filmed a dying police woman after a horror freeway crash in Australia has had some charges thrown out.

Mortgage broker Richard Pusey faces multiple charges in relation to a crash that left four police officers dead on Melbourne's Eastern Freeway on April 22.

But the 42-year-old is facing four fewer charges after magistrate Donna Bakos ruled there was not enough evidence to support them in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Charges of failing to render assistance, destruction of evidence and two counts of attempting to pervert the course of justice have been discharged.

However, there was enough evidence to support a conviction for the controversial charge of outraging public decency, Bakos said.

Lawyers for Pusey previously argued the charge did not exist in Australia.

Pusey is still accused of reckless conduct endangering death, reckless conduct endangering serious injury, possessing a drug of dependence and other less serious charges.

In total he is now facing 12 charges.