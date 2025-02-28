Francis, who has spent the past two weeks at Rome’s Gemelli hospital, “presented an isolated crisis of bronchospasm which... led to an episode of vomiting with inhalation and a sudden worsening of the respiratory picture”, the Vatican said in a statement today.
“The Holy Father promptly underwent broncho-aspiration and began non-invasive mechanical ventilation, with a good response on gas exchange,” it said.
There has been speculation as to whether Francis might now resign, especially as his schedule has been packed with papal duties amid celebrations for the holy jubilee year.
“If the Pope survives, many imagine that he will want to finish the jubilee year but that afterwards, when he is 89, he will face the question of whether or not to resign,” Italian Vatican expert Marco Politi told AFP.
Francis has always been open to following his predecessor, Benedict XVI, who in 2013 stepped down because of his physical and mental health.
But before his hospitalisation, Francis had repeatedly said it was not yet the time – and may never be.