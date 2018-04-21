Pic of Melania and Obama sets Twitter alight

First lady Melania Trump arrives at St Martin's Episcopal Church for a funeral service for former first lady Barbara Bush. Photo / AP

The funeral of former US first lady Barbara Bush, wife and mother of two presidents, drew the political elite to St Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston, Texas.

US first lady Melania Trump sat next to the Obamas and the Clintons in the front row.

Melania Trump was there representing her family. Her husband opted not to attend, "to avoid disruptions due to added security, and out of respect for the Bush family."

And a photo of Melania Trump smiling with former US President Barack Obama has set social media alight - mainly the anti-Trump part of it on Twitter.

It was a rare pic of Melania Trump flashing a smile in public and sharing a moment of humour with Obama, Donald Trump's predecessor.

Michelle Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and Chelsea Clinton were also there.

Melania Trump said in a statement that it was an honour to give her respects to a "fearless" first lady, adding: "Today the world paid tribute to a woman of indisputable character and grace."

Melania Trump reportedly brought two members of the White House residence staff to the funeral as her guests.

