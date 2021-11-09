People 'unvaccinated by choice' in Singapore to be barred from free Covid-19 treatment

The Singapore government will from December 8 stop covering the medical bills of people who are "unvaccinated by choice". Photo / AP

The Singapore government will from December 8 stop covering the medical bills of people who are "unvaccinated by choice". Photo / AP

Singapore has announced that anyone who is "unvaccinated by choice" will no longer receive free Covid-19 treatment.

Eighty-five per cent of people in Singapore that are eligible are fully vaccinated, while 18 per cent have received booster shots.

But the government has now shifted the bill going forward onto the unvaccinated, who currently make up the bulk of the remaining new Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations.

"Currently, unvaccinated persons make up a sizable majority of those who require intensive inpatient care, and disproportionately contribute to the strain on our health care resources," the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Monday.

"Covid-19 patients who are unvaccinated by choice may still tap on regular health care financing arrangements to pay for their bills where applicable."

The Singapore government currently pays the medical bills for any citizen, resident, or holder of a long-term work pass who has Covid-19, unless they tested positive shortly after returning from overseas.

"This was to avoid financial considerations adding to public uncertainty and concern when Covid-19 was an emergent and unfamiliar disease," the Health Ministry said in its statement.

They will begin charging the "unvaccinated by choice" from December 8.

Singapore recorded around 91,000 new Covid-19 infections over the last 28 days, 98.7 per cent of which were asymptomatic or mild cases, according to the Health Ministry.

Singapore is considered to have one of the best healthcare systems in the world.

A 2017 study found the city-state was ranked first among 188 countries in efforts to meet health-related sustainable development goals by 2030.

The system, however, is heavily reliant on privatised medical services.

This means the unvaccinated may already have health insurance cover if they contract Covid-19.

Workers in Singapore are also mandated to put a portion of their salaries into health savings accounts, and employers are also required to contribute.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that while unvaccinated citizens will now foot the bill, they'll still be "highly supported and highly subsidised".

"Hospitals really much prefer not to have to bill these patients at all.

"But we have to send this important signal to urge everyone to get vaccinated if you are eligible."

As of November 7, 1,725 people were in hospital in Singapore from the virus.

According to the Health Ministry, 301 required oxygen, 62 were in ICU and 67 were critically ill and incubated.

Singapore's current ICU capacity is at 68.5 per cent.

"While this is still manageable by stretching our health care manpower, we must not let down our guard and must avoid a resurgence of cases that could once again threaten to overwhelm our health care system," the Health Ministry said on Monday.