Her face and arms have fallen victim to multiple wasp stings. Photo / Facebook

Pauline Hanson is being roasted online after revealing she's suffered yet another unfortunate insect bite to her face.

In case you've forgotten, the One Nation leader was left "unrecognisable" after a after being bitten on the face by a tick back in 2019.

Now the right-wing politician – who delivered a callous swipe at Invasion Day protesters on Wednesday – has fallen victim to a pesky bug again, this time a swarm of wasps that covered her face and arms in stings.

One rudely stung the 67-year-old under her right eye. Hanson also copped several stings on both arms.

Senator Pauline Hanson doesn't look like this at the moment. Photo / Getty Images

"BLOODY WASPS!" she wrote on Facebook. "I didn't see my weekend gardening turning to this.

"Any tips on numbing the pain and reducing the swelling are greatly appreciated."

Photos show Hanson's eye swelling as a result of the Saturday "attack", while her arms haven't fared much better, flaring into angry red welts.

The controversial Queensland Senator was flooded with comments from concerned followers on her Facebook page, many offering advice on how to treat the "painful" stings.

"You must be in so much pain," one wrote, as another said: "Ouch."

"I hope you recover soon Pauline," one well-wisher added.

But elsewhere on the internet, others saw Hanson's... plight... as an opportunity to flex their roasting skills.

"Finally Pauline Hanson blames White Anglo Saxon Protestants/WASPS instead of brown people," one Twitter user commented.

"Pauline Hanson running from a swarm of wasps is one of the funniest things I've ever had the pleasure to imagine," another teased.

One person even "thanked" the wasps, asking if the insects were "all okay" after coming face-to-face with "such a horrible person".

Another tweeted: "ALWAYS WASP ALWAYS WILL BEE. It's in the past 'get over it' but if you can't rub some Tabasco on it."

The irony of Pauline Hanson getting attacked by wasps... 🤣 — Blank (@deletemeplzzzzz) January 29, 2022

Seeing Pauline Hanson post about getting stung by wasps is a vibe.



She should use the advice she had for those wanting to change the date of Australia Day.

“Get over it” and “Stop being a victim.” — Chad St James (@ChadStJames) January 29, 2022

pretty harsh for WASPs to go after Pauline Hanson after she’s spent 30 years fighting for their rights — Patrick Marlborough (@Cormac_McCafe) January 29, 2022

According to Health Direct, Hanson should wash the area of the sting with soap and water to keep it clean. She could also apply a cold pack can help relieve pain and reduce swelling.

Pain relief medicines such as paracetamol or ibuprofen can also be used if pain continues.

The website also warns bee and wasp stings are the most common triggers of anaphylaxis caused by insect bites.

In 2019, Hanson's tick bite left her "unrecognisable" after the injury reportedly caused neurological symptoms, including facial paralysis.