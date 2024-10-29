But Long’s facade and four-decade long run of sexual abuse came to an end when he bizarrely called the authorities on November 15 last year and issued a chilling 10-word confession.

Long told the shocked emergency operator: “I’m a very large paedo. I need to be arrested,” the Mirror reported.

In the Cardiff Crown Court, prosecutor Ffion Thomas said before police arrived, Long then called 999 again to confess that he had been abusing children for a number of years and said he “should have never done it”.

Peter David Long has been sentenced to 24 years imprisonment.

Thomas continued, telling the court that Long provided police the names of his victims, admitting many were children.

However, while in custody Long refused to comment about his crimes.

Many of his victims had remained silent for years, however, four “courageously said the defendant [Long] was telling the truth”, which soon led to a guilty plea.

On August 21 he admitted six counts of sexual intercourse with a girl under 13 years and 13 counts of indecent assault.

Detective Constable Georgia Davis said: “It’s entirely down to these women willing to speak to us regarding Long’s despicable actions that he’ll now face the consequences.

“I want to commend them for their strength throughout the investigation and court process. It took a great deal of bravery to come forward and tell us what happened.

“Allegations of sexual offences will always be taken seriously by our officers no matter how many years have passed, and I hope this conviction proves that it is never too late to tell your story.”

Long was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.

He will not be eligible for parole until he is 81.

Long has never apologised to his victims.



