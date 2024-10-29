But Long’s facade and four-decade long run of sexual abuse came to an end when he bizarrely called the authorities on November 15 last year and issued a chilling 10-word confession.
Long told the shocked emergency operator: “I’m a very large paedo. I need to be arrested,” the Mirror reported.
In the Cardiff Crown Court, prosecutor Ffion Thomas said before police arrived, Long then called 999 again to confess that he had been abusing children for a number of years and said he “should have never done it”.