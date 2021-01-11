Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Opinion: The narcissist in chief brings it all crashing down

6 minutes to read

An ending as terrible as it was predictable engulfs President Trump and the United States. Photo / AP

New York Times
By: Jennifer Senior

OPINION:

Our president has never been a very stable man. But I'm trying to think of what threshold of loco he had to clear in order for one of his senior advisers to confide in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.