Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Opinion: It’s not going well for Britain’s new Prime Minister

New York Times
5 mins to read
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves 10 Downing Street for the House of Commons on January 25, 2023. Photo / AP

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves 10 Downing Street for the House of Commons on January 25, 2023. Photo / AP

OPINION:

Rishi Sunak, Britain’s Prime Minister, has a plan for the new year. In a speech in early January, he set out an agenda to resuscitate the country and save the Conservative Party, now in free

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World