Rishi Sunak is fined by Lancashire Police for failing to wear seatbelt. Video / Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak is fined by Lancashire Police for failing to wear seatbelt. Video / Rishi Sunak

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has reportedly been given a fixed penalty notice by police for not wearing a seatbelt in a moving car.

The incident apparently occurred yesterday while filming a social media video on a visit to Lancashire, the BBC and Mail Online report.

The video was circulated on the PM’s Instagram account to promote the government’s latest “levelling up” spending.

The Mail Online reported a Downing Street spokesman said yesterday: “That was a brief error of judgment. The Prime Minister removed his seatbelt to film a short clip.”

Lancashire Police said they had issued a 42-year-old man in London with a conditional offer of a fixed penalty.

The news sites report the penalty for such an offence can be a spot fine of £100 ($192).



