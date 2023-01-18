Voyager 2022 media awards
World

UK police face tougher vetting after serial rapist found in ranks

Financial Times
By William Wallis
3 mins to read
David Carrick pleaded guilty to 49 sex offences, including 24 counts of rape. Photo / Hertfordshire Police via AP

The British Home Office has introduced further measures to root out officers “not fit to serve” after coming under fire for doing too little in response to the serial rapist David Carrick, who avoided detection

