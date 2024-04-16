The 53-year-old woman consumed a drink at a retreat in Clunes, which police are now investigating. Photo / 123rf

The 53-year-old woman consumed a drink at a retreat in Clunes, which police are now investigating. Photo / 123rf

A woman has died and two people are in hospital as police investigate if they consumed a drink, reportedly containing mushrooms, at a country health retreat.

A woman has died at a retreat in Victoria and police are investigating if she became unwell after consuming a drink.

Officers are examining whether the drink contained mushrooms, The Age newspaper reports.

The death of the 53-year-old at a retreat in the town of Clunes is being probed by detectives from the Moorabool Crime Investigation Unit.

A spokesperson for Victoria Police said it’s believed the Ringwood North woman became ill after ingesting a drink about 12pm on Saturday.

Two other people were taken to hospital.

The investigation is open and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

The retreat describes itself on social media as an alternative and holistic health service.

A planned event described as “sound healing” was cancelled on Sunday.

On Friday night, the retreat hosted an event with a medium where guests were given a chance to “ask questions of the spirit communicators”.

Clunes is about 30km from Ballarat, which has experienced a series of tragic events in 2024.

Since February three local women, Samantha Murphy, Rebecca Young and Hannah McGuire died allegedly at the hands of men.

Miner Kurt Hourigan died in a mine collapse in March and the area experienced bush fires over summer.

AAP has contacted the owner of the retreat for comment.



