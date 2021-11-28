Omicron Covid-19: Australia records first cases of new variant

November 28 2021 There were 144 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today and another person has died of the virus.

Australia has recorded its first cases of the new Omicron Covid-19 variant.

Genomic testing has confirmed two recent arrivals into Sydney were infected with the new strain.

"Both passengers came to Sydney from southern Africa on the evening of Saturday November 27.

They underwent testing on arrival and tested positive for Covid-19 late last night," NSW Health said in a statement.

"The two positive cases, who were asymptomatic, are in isolation in the Special Health Accommodation. Both people are fully vaccinated."

The two confirmed cases were among 14 people who arrived on Saturday evening, travelling on Qatar Airways QR908 from Doha.

NSW Health has said that the passengers began their journey in "southern Africa".

The remaining 12 passengers are undertaking 14 days of hotel quarantine.

