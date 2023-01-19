Sister Andre poses for a portrait at the Sainte Catherine Laboure care home in Toulon, southern France, in April last year. Photo / AP

A French nun who was believed to be the world’s oldest person but had been reportedly growing weary of the burdens of age has died a few weeks before her 119th birthday, her nursing home in southern France said Wednesday.

Lucile Randon, known as Sister André, was born in the town of Ales, southern France, on February 11, 1904, and lived through two world wars. As a little girl she was astonished by her first contact with electric lighting at school and, more recently, survived Covid-19 without even realising she’d been infected.

Spokesman David Tavella said she died at 2am on Tuesday local time at the Sainte-Catherine-Laboure nursing home in the southern port city of Toulon.

The Gerontology Research Group, which validates details of people thought to be 110 or older, listed her as the oldest known person in the world after the death of Japan’s Kane Tanaka, aged 119, last year.

The oldest living known person in the world listed by the Gerontology Research Group is now American-born Maria Branyas Morera, who is living in Spain, and is 115.

Sister André tested positive for the coronavirus in January 2021, shortly before her 117th birthday, but she had so few symptoms that she didn’t even realise she was infected. Her survival made headlines both in France and beyond.