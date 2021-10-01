NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian to make 'significant announcement' following anti-corruption watchdog bombshell

Focus Live: NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian makes announcement following corruption allegations

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian will make a "significant announcement" at 1pm (Australia time) this afternoon with speculation the state Liberal leader could be on the verge of resigning or stepping aside.

It comes after the NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) confirmed it is investigating whether the NSW Premier "breached public trust" or "encouraged corrupt conduct" in a bombshell statement outlining the probe.

What is known a the "Operation Keppel" inquiry will sit from Monday October 18.

BREAKING Gladys Berejiklian has told colleagues she is resigning at Premier. — Alex Hart (@alexhart7) October 1, 2021

The investigation relates to the allegations surrounding her secret romantic relationship with disgraced former MP Daryl Maguire and whether she knew anything that should have been reported to corruption authorities earlier.

The NSW Premier will hold a press conference at 1 pm today to announce whether or not she will stand aside while the investigation is conducted.

In a statement today, the NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) confirmed it will hold a further public inquiry in Operation Keppel from 10:00 am on Monday 18 October 2021.

ICAC confirmed it is investigating whether, between 2012 and 2018, the Hon Gladys Berejiklian MP engaged in conduct that:

- "constituted or involved a breach of public trust by exercising public functions in circumstances where she was in a position of conflict between her public duties and her private interest as a person who was in a personal relationship with the then NSW Member of Parliament, Mr Daryl Maguire."

The investigation will probe the following issues

- grant funding promised and/or awarded to the Australian Clay Target Association Inc in 2016/2017; and grant funding promised and/or awarded to the Riverina Conservatorium of Music in Wagga Wagga in 2018; and/or constituted or involved the partial exercise of any of her official functions, in connection with: grant funding promised and/or awarded to the Australian Clay Target Association Inc in 2016/2017

- grant funding promised and/or awarded to the Riverina Conservatorium of Music in Wagga Wagga in 2018; and/or constituted or involved the dishonest or partial exercise of any of her official functions and/or a breach of public trust by refusing to exercise her duty pursuant to section 11 of the Independent Commission Against Corruption Act 1988 to report any matter that she suspected on reasonable grounds concerned or may concern corrupt conduct in relation to the conduct of Mr Daryl Maguire; and/or was liable to allow or encourage the occurrence of corrupt conduct by Mr Maguire.

Just weeks ago, the NSW Premier brushed off questions over whether the ICAC probe was the reason why she was cancelling daily Covid press conferences after a reporter asked: "Is the reason we will see you less at the 11am conferences because you have been called to the ICAC?"

"Gosh," Ms Berejiklian said. "I wish you would all be privy to the conversations we all had about the 11am press conferences; this is all about making sure that we provide good government to the people of New South Wales."

The Commission is also investigating whether, between 2012 and August 2018, Mr Maguire engaged in conduct that involved a breach of public trust by using his public office, involving his duties as a member of the NSW Parliament, and the use of parliamentary resources, to improperly gain a benefit for himself, G8wayInternational/G8wayInternational Pty Ltd and associated persons,'' ICAC said.

"The general scope and purpose of the public inquiry is to gather evidence relevant to the matters being investigated for the purpose of determining the matters referred to in section 13(2) of the ICAC Act,'' ICAC said in a statement.

Assistant Commissioner the Hon Ruth McColl AO SC will preside at the public inquiry. Counsel Assisting the Commission will be Mr Scott Robertson and Mr Alex Brown.

"It is expected that the inquiry will continue for approximately 10 days,'' a spokesperson said.

"A witness list for the first week of the public inquiry will be published closer to the commencement date of the proceedings, along with further information about how to access the live stream. The Commission will also advise if there are changes to the public health orders that may affect the conduct of the inquiry."