NSW Covid-19 outbreak: Coronavirus alert for Virgin Australia flight due to multiple transmissions

A Virgin flight from the Gold Coast to Sydney has recorded multiple Covid infections. Photo / Getty Images

NSW Health officials have reissued an alert for a Gold Coast to Sydney flight because multiple Covid-19 infections have been recorded among passengers.

On Sunday, NSW Health released an updated Covid-19 exposure sites list that included the previously announced June 26 VA24 Virgin Australia flight because of "multiple Covid-19 transmissions".

"All passengers are considered close contacts and must be vigilant in monitoring for symptoms and remaining in isolation for the full 14 days, regardless of their results," the alert read.

NSW Health also deemed anyone who has been at the following venues a close contact of a positive infection, meaning they also have to isolate for 14 days:

• Revesby: Ostar International bathroom supply store, 116 Milperra Rd, Saturday June 26, 1.15pm to 1.30pm

• Roselands: Commonwealth Bank, Roselands Shopping Centre, 24 Roselands Drive, Monday June 28, 8am to 5pm; Tuesday June 29, 8am to 5pm; Wednesday June 30, 8am to 3.30pm.

• Five Dock: Bendo's Premium Meats, 87 Great North Rd, Tuesday June 29, 10.30am to 11.15am.

NSW Health has also added seven venues where people are deemed casual contacts, meaning they must get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result.

Shoppers at a Priceline, Kmart and Coles at Roselands Shopping Centre have also been put on alert. Anyone who attended during the relevant times needs to monitor for symptoms.

A string of grocery stores and a shopping centre in Sydney's western and southwestern suburbs were added to the list of Covid-19 exposure sites on Saturday night.

An Asian grocer in Lakemba was added to the list of "close contact" venues, and the health department has corrected the date and time previously reported for a Strathfield medical centre.

New locations in Sydney Olympic Park, Auburn, Homebush West, Casula, Lakemba and Parramatta have also been identified as potential exposure sites.

This includes a Coles at Parramatta Westfield visited by a Covid-19 case on Wednesday last week.

An alert was issued for venues including a Double Bay bakery, a Homebush West Indian restaurant, a Service NSW office at Botany, two Five Dock pharmacies and a Woolworths at Mortdale in southern Sydney.

NSW Health has been releasing new exposure sites multiple times a day since the latest outbreak.