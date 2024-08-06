On Monday police confirmed they had tracked and euthanised a 4.9m crocodile, which was found in a small creek about 4km from where the man disappeared.
By Tuesday morning, Queensland police confirmed human remains had been found within the animal, and are believed to belong to the missing man.
Authorities will now continue formal identification processes to determine a positive identity, however, the search and rescue operation has been suspended.
“Police are working with wildlife officers as investigations continue,” a statement from Queensland Police read.
Speaking at a briefing on Monday, Department of Environment, Science and Innovation senior conversation officer Daniel Guymer criticised reported actions of people throwing roadkill into the river which were then eaten by the crocodiles.
He said the behaviour was “risky and reckless”.
“So any information and evidence in relation to alleged illegal activities, such as the unlawful feeding of a crocodile at that location, they will be investigated by our wildlife officers.”