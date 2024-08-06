A whopper crocodile measuring 4.9m has been killed following a horror attack on a fisherman in Far North Queensland on Saturday. Photo / 123RF

Police believe they have found the remains of a 40-year-old NSW man who was taken by a crocodile on Saturday afternoon.

The man was fishing with his wife and children on a riverbank at the Annan River near Cooktown in Far North Queensland, when he fell into the river.

Police have confirmed the family were on a caravan trip when they stopped by the site on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities feared the father was taken by the animal, with reports of a large crocodile reported in the area at the time of the attack.