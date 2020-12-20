Website of the Year
Premium
World

No 'negative' news: How China censored the coronavirus

12 minutes to read
New York Times
By: Raymond Zhong, Paul Mozur, Jeff Kao and Aaron Krolik

In the early hours of February 7, China's powerful internet censors experienced an unfamiliar and deeply unsettling sensation. They felt they were losing control.

The news was spreading quickly that Li Wenliang, a doctor who

