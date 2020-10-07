After a day spent furiously tweeting, Donald Trump has released another video message, telling his supporters that the experimental treatment he received had speeded his recovery.

Looking healthier than his last appearance, perhaps due to the heavy layer of makeup he was wearing, he said that his infection with the virus had been a "blessing from God".

A MESSAGE FROM THE PRESIDENT! pic.twitter.com/uhLIcknAjT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

Introducing himself as "your favourite president", Trump described the medicines used to treat him as a "cure", despite the fact there is no cure for viruses like Covid-19.

He praised staff at the Walter Reed Medical Center, where he spent four days, admitting that he "wasn't feeling so hot" when he arrived but said that his treatment with "unbelievable" Regeneron had been central to his recovery.

"I feel great. I feel like, perfect," Trump said. "I think this was a blessing from God, that I caught it. This was a blessing in disguise. I caught it, I heard about this drug, I said let me take it, it was my suggestion."

"I said, let me take it. And it was incredible the way it worked, incredible. And I think if I didn't catch it, we'd be looking at that like a number of other drugs. But it really did a fantastic job. I want to get for you what I got. I'm going to make it free, you're not going to pay for it."

Saying that he wants "everybody to be given the same treatment as your president," he said he disagreed with describing Regeneron and other drugs as therapeutics, instead describing them as "a cure".

"To me, it wasn't therapeutic, it just made me better. I call that a cure."

"We have hundreds of thousands of doses that are just about ready," he said.

"I have emergency use authorisation all set and we've got to get it signed now - and you're gonna get better, you're gonna get better really fast."

He hit out at China, blaming them for the global pandemic and saying that they would "pay".

"It wasn't your fault that this happened, it was China's fault. China's going to pay a big price for what they've done to the world."

